CANCELED: Long Beach Veterans Day parade

The fifth annual Veterans Day parade in Long Beach has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event, which is hosted by First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. today.

According to event organizer Susan Taylor, there are no plans to reschedule the event for this year.

The patriotic concert and reception that was to be held after the parade on the Town Green has also been canceled.

