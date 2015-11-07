Fog stops Santa from skydiving onto Edgewater Mall

Santa will be available to visit and take photos with children, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Edgewater Mall.

Santa and two of his elves have arrived for a visit from the North Pole.

Although he was originally scheduled to make a grand entrance Saturday by parachuting onto the rooftop of Edgewater Mall, his skydiving dreams have been put on hold. Due to foggy weather, the plane was unable to take off.

Kids can still see St. Nick, though. He will be available for visits and pictures, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

