Woman charged with manslaughter after man found lying in street with injuries

According to Biloxi Police, a woman was arrested after police say she possibly stabbed a man.

Officials say that around 8 p.m. on Friday, the Biloxi Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a white male lying in the roadway of the 300 block of Rich Avenue, suffering from a chest injury. When officers arrived, they found Dustin Freche, 35, with a life threatening injury and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers located evidence on scene that led them to nearby residence where Jessatie Eubanks,32, was located, along with a child. After conducting interviews and collecting evidence from the residence, Eubanks was arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set a $100,000.00 bond. Eubanks was processed at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is still on going and additional details will be released at a later time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 – text CSTIP to 274637 (CRIMES) – or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

