Gulf Coast VA works to better services - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast VA works to better services

Gulf Coast VA Director Anthony Dawson presents new data to the media. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Gulf Coast VA Director Anthony Dawson presents new data to the media. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Nationally, the Veterans Health Administration has a bad rep for being inaccessible. However, the BIloxi VA is working hard to change that. 

Brian Lee Gray is one of thousands of veterans who gets health care from the Biloxi VA.

"I've been in the health care system since 2005, four deployments," Gray said. 

He says the VA's quality of service has changed drastically over the years. 

"Use to you would get an appointment two or three months out and then they would cancel that one because they didn't have a provider, or they would send you someplace else because they didn't have a provider," Gray said. 

In a press conference, Biloxi Veteran Affairs director Anthony Dawson presented new statistics that show the improvements within agency. Namely, the average wait time for a veteran to complete an appointment at a VA clinic has fallen to right around seven days. They've also hired 437 staff since April 2014.

Dawson says that's all part of fulfilling the VA's overall goal.

"To make sure that the organization is structured correctly to make sure that those facility resources are there, to get the staff in that we need to get in has all been a big help in getting us to move in the right direction," Dawson said. 

Veterans say these changes are apparent every time they visit the VA. 

"Biloxi has more availability, more one on one time, and more resources," Gray said. 

According to Dawson, the Biloxi VA still has some work to do, but they are continually looking for new ways to make their services better. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
