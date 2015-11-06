Freebies: Businesses honor veterans with special deals

Many local businesses will be offering discounts and freebies to veterans on Nov. 11. Check below for a list of places where Veterans Day specials will be available. Make sure to bring valid military identification!

Applebee's -- Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu.

Bed, Bath and Beyond -- Nov. 7-11, veterans and members of the U.S. military will get 20% off any purchases.

Big Lots -- Nov. 11, veterans and active military get 11% off entire purchase

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Nov. 11. Serving free traditional and boneless wings to all active military and veterans all day

Chick-fil-A -- Nov. 11, all guests will receive a free crispy chicken sandwich from 2-5 p.m. at the Edgewater Mall location.

Chili's -- Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members get a free entrée from a limited menu on

Cracker Barrel -- Nov. 11, veterans get a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert during lunch and dinner on

Denny's – Nov. 11, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations.

Enterprise Car Sales -- Active U.S. military members, veterans and their dependents get a Firestone Prepaid Maintenance Package with the purchase of any Enterprise vehicle during the month of November.

Firestone Complete Auto Care -- Nov. 8-15, veterans and active duty personnel receive an additional 10% off the lowest advertised price of any automotive service.

Foot Locker – Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy 20% off

Golden Corral – Nov. 11, Military Appreciation free dinner on from 5-9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves.

Home Depot – Nov. 11, 10% discount to all veterans, active duty, and retirees.

Hooters -- Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

IHOP —Nov. 11, participating restaurants offer veterans and active duty military free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JC Penny – Nov. 4-11, all current and former military personnel and family members of active duty, reserves, guard and retirees get a 5% off in-store discount

Krispy Kreme – Nov. 11, veterans can get their choice of a free doughnut and a small cup of coffee.

Krystal – Nov. 11, active and retired military receive a free Krystal Chick or Sausage Biscuit from 6-11 a.m.

Little Caesars – Nov. 11, veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Nov. 11, veterans and current service members receive a complimentary Texas Tonion appetizer and non-alcoholic beverage from a select menu.

Lowe’s – Nov. 11, Active, reserve, honorably discharged, and retired military personnel and their immediate family members will receive a 10% discount on in-store U.S. purchases made.

Meineke – Nov. 11,, all veterans will receive a free Basic Oil Change at participating locations.

Natal's Cigar Shoppe and Tobacco Hut, Diamondhead - 25% discount on Premium Cigars to all retired and active duty military members on Veterans Day.

All National Parks – Nov.11, veterans will have access to over 100 National Parks that require entrance fees for free.

O'Charley's – Nov. 9, veterans and active duty service members get a free $9.99 meal on Nov. 9.

Olive Garden – Nov. 11, all veterans and current service members get a free meal from a limited menu. Family members dining with them enjoy 10% off, too.

Outback Steakhouse – Nov. 11, all active and former service members receive a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage. Active and former service members will receive 15% off their meals Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

Red Lobster – Nov. 9-12, veterans, reserve and active-duty military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu

Ruby Tuesday – Nov. 11, veterans, active duty and reserve service members get a free appetizer.

Slap Ya Mama's BBQ, Gulfport - Nov. 11. Free pulled pork sandwiches to all veterans, all day.

Starbucks -- Nov. 11, active duty, veterans, and military spouses receive a tall (12 oz.), hot-brewed coffee for free.

TGI Fridays – Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twin Peaks, Nov. 11, Active duty and veterans enjoy a free menu item from the Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Menu.

Do you know of a discount or promotion being offered on Veterans Day that is not listed above? Let us know! Email it to producers@wlox.com.

