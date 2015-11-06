Freebies: Businesses honor veterans with special deals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Freebies: Businesses honor veterans with special deals

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Many local businesses will be offering discounts and freebies to veterans on Nov. 11. Check below for a list of places where Veterans Day specials will be available. Make sure to bring valid military identification!

  • Applebee's -- Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu.
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond -- Nov. 7-11, veterans and members of the U.S. military will get 20% off any purchases.
  • Big Lots -- Nov. 11, veterans and active military get 11% off entire purchase
  • Buffalo Wild Wings -- Nov. 11. Serving free traditional and boneless wings to all active military and veterans all day
  • Chick-fil-A -- Nov. 11, all guests will receive a free crispy chicken sandwich from 2-5 p.m. at the Edgewater Mall location.
  • Chili's -- Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members get a free entrée from a limited menu on 
  • Cracker Barrel -- Nov. 11, veterans get a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert during lunch and dinner on
  • Denny’s – Nov. 11, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations.
  • Enterprise Car Sales -- Active U.S. military members, veterans and their dependents get a Firestone Prepaid Maintenance Package with the purchase of any Enterprise vehicle during the month of November.
  • Firestone Complete Auto Care -- Nov. 8-15, veterans and active duty personnel receive an additional 10% off the lowest advertised price of any automotive service.
  • Foot Locker – Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy 20% off
  • Golden Corral – Nov. 11, Military Appreciation free dinner on from 5-9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves.
  • Home Depot – Nov. 11, 10% discount to all veterans, active duty, and retirees.
  • Hooters -- Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.
  • IHOP —Nov. 11, participating restaurants offer veterans and active duty military free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • JC Penny – Nov. 4-11, all current and former military personnel and family members of active duty, reserves, guard and retirees get a 5% off in-store discount
  • Krispy Kreme – Nov. 11, veterans can get their choice of a free doughnut and a small cup of coffee.
  • Krystal – Nov. 11, active and retired military receive a free Krystal Chick or Sausage Biscuit from 6-11 a.m.
  • Little Caesars – Nov. 11, veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • LongHorn Steakhouse – Nov. 11, veterans and current service members receive a complimentary Texas Tonion appetizer and non-alcoholic beverage from a select menu.
  • Lowe’s – Nov. 11, Active, reserve, honorably discharged, and retired military personnel and their immediate family members will receive a 10% discount on in-store U.S. purchases made.
  • Meineke – Nov. 11,, all veterans will receive a free Basic Oil Change at participating locations.
  • Natal's Cigar Shoppe and Tobacco Hut, Diamondhead - 25% discount on Premium Cigars to all retired and active duty military members on Veterans Day.
  • All National Parks – Nov.11, veterans will have access to over 100 National Parks that require entrance fees for free. 
  • O'Charley's – Nov. 9, veterans and active duty service members get a free $9.99 meal on Nov. 9. 
  • Olive Garden – Nov. 11, all veterans and current service members get a free meal from a limited menu. Family members dining with them enjoy 10% off, too.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Nov. 11, all active and former service members receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Active and former service members will receive 15% off their meals Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.
  • Red Lobster – Nov. 9-12, veterans, reserve and active-duty military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu
  • Ruby Tuesday – Nov. 11, veterans, active duty and reserve service members get a free appetizer.
  • Slap Ya Mama's BBQ, Gulfport - Nov. 11. Free pulled pork sandwiches to all veterans, all day.
  • Starbucks -- Nov. 11, active duty, veterans, and military spouses receive a tall (12 oz.), hot-brewed coffee for free.
  • TGI Fridays – Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Twin Peaks, Nov. 11, Active duty and veterans enjoy a free menu item from the Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Menu.

Do you know of a discount or promotion being offered on Veterans Day that is not listed above? Let us know! Email it to producers@wlox.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Follow WLOX News: 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly