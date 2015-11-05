PRCC soccer hosting national tournaments this weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

PRCC soccer hosting national tournaments this weekend

The Pearl River men's and women's soccer programs will be welcoming in some of the best junior college soccer talent to Pearl River County this weekend.

The Lady Wildcats (15-1) have scored 72 goals and given up just nine. Their only loss was by a 2-1 margin in double overtime in late September against Jones County.

Ever since, PRCC has put together a 10-game winning streak and the right to host Eastern Florida (13-0) at Picayune High School in the Women's District H Championship Sat., Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to the NJCAA National Championship tournament.

"[Eastern Florida] is very fast and they play possession very well," sophomore midfielder and Bay High grad Hailey Furlan said. "We have to do the same. We have to play our game and come out fast and strong."

"I've heard that they're quick, they play the ball fast, it's 1-2 quick touches and it's onto the next," freshman defender and West Harrison grad Alycia Schwartz said. "I think we're just going to have to play our game."

Their game includes that lockdown defense and stellar goalkeeping. Gulfport's Shelby Koon protects the Lady Wildcats net.

On offense, sophomore Lyndsey Lee leads the team with 17 goals and 13 assists but is quick to credit the defense as well.

"Our defense has done wonderful," Lee said. "They communicate well and are very physical. They talk with the offense and we get things done."

Sarah Fortenberry is second on the Lady Wildcats with 13 goals and Furlan is right behind her with 10.

The PRCC men (15-2) host the South Region Tournament and will also play at Picayune High School against San Jacinto (TX) in a semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m. The other semifinal between Hinds and Tyler (TX) will take place at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats have recorded 58 goals in 17 games while giving up just 12. 

