Gautier, D'Iberville football teams need wins and additional hel - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier, D'Iberville football teams need wins and additional help to make playoffs

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The playoff picture in region 4-5A is 75% complete, with the Pearl River Central Blue Devils locking down the top slot, the Pascagoula Panthers earning the No. 2 seed, and the Picayune Maroon Tide going into the postseason as the third-best team from the region.

If the Gautier Gators want to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot, they will need to defeat Pascagoula and have the Hattiesburg Tigers lose to the Stone Tomcats.

In region 4-6A, things are a bit more cloudy, with four possible scenarios that could play out regarding the final three playoff spots. Ocean Springs has already clinched a spot in the postseason and could finish as high as second in the district or as low as fourth.

Both St. Martin and Harrison Central can also be the No. 2 seed, but both teams could miss the postseason altogether.

D'Iberville is currently on the outside looking in and is required to win its game to be playoff bound.

