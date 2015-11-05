Harrison County Sheriff urges motorists to pay attention to the road

In light of recent accidents in South Mississippi, Lt. Kevin Hicks of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department is urging motorists to drive defensively.

"You share the road with so many other drivers - and you might be the best driver on the road - but the person next to you is just not paying attention or not doing what they're suppose to do," Hicks said.

He says that the first step to making roads safer is being aware of your surroundings.

"Don't assume. Always be ready for the unexpected and know how to react," Hicks added.

When it comes to 18-wheelers on the road, Hicks says to make room for them.



"If people would just slow down and think about it and give the 18-wheeler space, they can get in the lane they're suppose to be in and then you can move about your business no problems," Hicks noted.



And Lt. Hicks says that's not the only thing that can be done to decrease the likelihood of getting into an accident. He says drivers need to be courteous of others on the roads and do things like using the turn signal and driving the speed limit.

"If everyone is driving the speed limit its not a huge issue, but you have drivers who don't respect the speed limit and are in a hurry and then you have drivers who for some reason or another are driving well under the limit," Hicks said.

And that can be a lethal combination.

Hicks also added, "When you have that combination and a high number of vehicles, it's only a matter of time before something happens."

According to Hicks, if drivers have a little patience and keep their focus on the the task of driving, the roads will be a much safer place.

