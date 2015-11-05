Vancleave teen admits to lying to police, shooting self

A Vancleave teenager who was reportedly attacked and shot on Oct. 25 has admitted to authorities that he made up the story. According to investigators, the 17-year old accidentally shot himself.

The initial report stated that the juvenile was attacked by an intruder after returning home from church. At the time of the attack, the teen stated that he was able to retrieve his father’s gun but was shot with it during the struggle.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the shot was instead accidentally self-inflicted, a story that has been corroborated by the teen.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility of filing charges against the youth for the False Reporting of a Crime.

