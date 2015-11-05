Veterans Day events to be held all over South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Veterans Day events to be held all over South Mississippi

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Beginning this weekend, events to celebrate veterans are being held all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Find an event close to you below.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ocean Springs

  • The Mary C. O’Keefe will host a free lawn concert to honor veterans at 10 a.m. during the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival featuring their own Youth Symphony and Biloxi High Philharmonic String Orchestra. 

Gulfport

  • The Gulf Coast Veterans Day parade will be held at 11 a.m. in downtown Gulfport. Parade will step off at 11 a.m. and travel in the southbound lanes of Highway 49 from 19th Street into Jones Park, where it will end. The Red White & Blue in Jones Park Festival will be held immediately following the parade, with static military displays, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and informational vendor booths.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Long Beach

  • The First United Methodist Church of Long Beach will host a Veterans Day parade at 1 p.m. The parade will go down Jeff Davis Avenue and will include all branches of the military. Immediately following the parade, a patriotic concert will be held on the Town Green, where free refreshments will be served.

Monday, Nov. 9

Gautier

  • Gautier High School will host its 16th annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a program at 8:15 a.m. Keynote speaker is Chad E. Daniels, who specializes in public history, military history and museum management. Daniels served in the United States Air Force and the Mississippi National Guard as well as the private sector and was hired by the State of Mississippi in 1999 to develop the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Special guest will be MSG Glenn L. Husted (Ret..) who served as a Senior Armor Instructor and Armor Courses Manager during his 22-year career in the military. 

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Moss Point

  • East Central High School will have an assembly to celebrate veterans at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Diamondhead

  • Veterans Day parade will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Community Garden and will end at city hall. Click here for the parade route. A bake sale to benefit local veterans will be held immediately after parade at the Veteran's Memorial Bandstand in front of city hall. Donations of baked good are being accepted and can be delivered before the parade starts. 

Gautier

  • The City of Gautier and American Legion Post 1992 will hold their annual Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Veterans Tribute Tower in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. 

Gulfport

  • St. James Catholic Elementary School will opens its World War II exhibit in the library. On display will be uniforms, artifacts, photos, reference materials, and stories.
  • American Legion Post 119 will have a public ceremony to honor veterans at the Jones Park Pavilion at 11 a.m.

Long Beach

  • Long Beach Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. Current and former military will be recognized and a donation will be presented to the Veteran’s Community Living Center in Biloxi. The event is free and open to the public. A reception for veterans and their families will be held immediately following the program.

Moss Point

  • Jackson County will host its 15th annual Veterans Day Program at the Moss Point Veterans Memorial Monument in downtown Moss Point at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Troy Ross, District 4 Supervisor of Jackson County Board of Supervisors. The event is free and open to the public.

Saucier

  • West Wortham Elementary and Middle School will host a Veterans Day breakfast from 9-10 a.m.

St. Martin

  • St. Martin High School will host a public program to honor veterans at 10:15. To RSVP, please contact Dina Holland at (228) 875-8418.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Biloxi

  • Kress Live will host a free concert, A Tribute to the Vets Veterans will get in free. Tickets for active duty military are $5 and general admission tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert will feature rock band Saliva as the headliner with Everyday Losers, My Hero the Villain, and Whiskey Kiss as the opening acts. Gourmet food will be provided by Bacchus in Biloxi and will be free for military while it lasts.

Poplarville

  • Telling: South Mississippi, a program that features 10 veterans telling the stories of their lives and military careers, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Brownstone Center for the Arts on the campus of Pearl River Community College. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Nov. 13

Biloxi

  • A Veterans Day celebration and concert will be held at the Biloxi Civic Center from 2-10 p.m. and will feature a variety of artists, including Buck Allen, Willie Nelson’s granddaughter Raelyn Nelson, Ashton Shepherd, and Ultimate Elvis Champion Bill Cherry. Various veterans organizations will also be present with food and crafts. Attorneys will be on site to assist veterans with VA/SSI claims. A celebrity auction will be held with many autographed items. Tickets are $45 for general admission. Children get in free. Contact Joseph William Clark at (228) 282-4744 for more information.

Didn't see your Veterans Day event mentioned? Submit the details to producers@wlox.com and we'll add it to our events page.

