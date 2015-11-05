MSU mascot makes rounds ahead of big game against Mizzou

Ahead of the big game against the Missouri Tigers, the Mississippi State Bulldog mascot made his away around town to scope out Columbia, Mo.

Jak paid a visit to locally-owned pet store, Lizzie & Rocco's Natural Pet Market Thursday morning. The store, owned by Mizzou alumni, Kyle & Jessica Schlosser, welcomed the friendly competition with open arms.

Mizzou's defense is top six in the nation regarding total defense and scoring defense, but Mississippi State has broken 40 points in each of the last three games. The Bulldogs have never beaten the Tigers, losing their only two meetings back in the early 1980s.

Bowl eligible MSU is favored to beat Missouri, and a fourth straight win for the Bulldogs would give them serious momentum heading into the Alabama, Arkansas and Ole Miss stretch.

"You just have to get your calendar set different. Really, the game day is different. A lot of times you wake up Saturday, and you're in football mode on Saturdays, especially if you're playing really late at night like we're playing," said Mississippi State Head Football Coach Dan Mullen.

Dak Prescott, who has over 2,400 total yards and 21 touchdowns for the current season, is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award. The winner of that award will be considered the best senior quarterback in the nation.

Mississippi State and Mizzou kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday night on ESPN.

