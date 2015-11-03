Initiative 42 slows down voting process

After much buzz about Initiative 42 - voters hit the booths Tuesday and took a little longer to cast their ballots.

"It was very, very confusing," said Markco Green.

Green is one of thousands of Mississippians who turned out to vote. According to Green, casting his ballot took longer than he expected and he blames the language used for Initiative 42 for the extra time he spent in the voting booth.

"I had to read it several times to get the gist of exactly where you wanted to go," Green said.

He said the explanation of the measure on the ballot made him second guess himself.

"I just wanted to make sure I was voting for what I wanted and it was not to be confused with any other things or any trickery or anything that was possibly on the ballot," Green said.

And Initiative 42 slowed things down so much that some voting precincts had to bring in more voting booths.

"We have actually had to order more voting booths to be brought in because we do have several voters who have to wait in line after they've received their ballots because the booths were full," said Connie Ladner, Biloxi Deputy City Clerk.

And Green and other voters said the reason why they're taking so long isn't because they're not informed.

"My wife and I did research and looked online and saw a lot of TV programs telling us about the way it would be presented on the ballot," Green said.

Hilton Glass cast his ballot and said he can't imagine how people who haven't done their research can make an informed decision based on the way the initiative appears on the ballot.

"Had I not been diligent in really wanting to make the right decision and just stepped in I would have looked and not really known what I was voting for," Glass said.

He hopes others did their homework before heading to the polls.

