Public invited to attend Lake George Project meeting

If approved, the Lake George Project will see dams built on two Pascagoula River tributaries. (Photo source: WLOX News)

There will be two open house meetings in the coming weeks regarding the Lake George Project. Both will be hosted by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

Residents are invited to attend either meeting between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Vancleave HUD building, located on Ball Park Road, or Nov. 17 at the East Central Civic Center, located at 4300 Hwy. 614.

Representatives from the Pickering Firm will be available at both meetings to answer questions and address concerns about the project. There will also be visual displays showing what areas the lake will encompass and detailing the purpose of the lake.

The Corp of Engineers is currently in the permitting stage, which is expected to take a couple of year. The project must meet their approval before it can move forward.

