Fifth suspect charged in Tena Broadus murder investigation

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of Tena Marie Broadus. Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Natasha Sellers, of Ocean Springs, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Broadus was reported missing by her family on Sept. 25. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said her burned remains were found dumped in the Biloxi River on Oct. 7.

Last week, Joshua Anthony Peterman, 28, and Kari Michelle Parker, 34, were arrested and charged with Broadus’ murder. Aaron Dale Bobinger, 30, and Devin Deshaun Gregory, 18, were charged with accessory after the fact.

According to investigators, Peterman and Parker killed Broadus on Sept. 18 at Peterman’s home on O’Neal Road. According to a statement from police, “Peterman, Bobinger and Gregory transported Broadus’ remains to a location near the east end of O’Neal Road. Broadus’ remains were then burned and later discarded into the Biloxi River.”

McDaniel said Sellers, 41, was also developed as a suspect who helped dispose of Broadus’ remains. Sellers turned herself in to Ocean Springs police on Friday. She bonded out of jail the same day.

Peterman remains behind bars on a $1 million bond, and Parker is still in custody on a $250,000 bond. Gregory remains in jail on a $10,000 bond, and Bobinger bonded out of jail Sunday.

Papania said a complex investigation involving six agencies and DNA testing led to the arrests.

