Gulfport native tapped for MS Regional President of Hancock Bank

Gulfport native Keith A. Williams has been named Mississippi Regional President of Hancock Bank. The bank called Williams “one of South Mississippi’s most experienced bankers and community leaders.”

Williams started his career at Hancock Bank nearly 29 years ago. In that time, he has served the company in many ways, including several officer and senior-level management positions.

“Keith Williams, like Hancock Bank, is South Mississippi born-and-bred. He is an ideal fit to lead all of the business segments that make up our Mississippi based banking organization. He understands the area, the state, and our citizens and has the know-how to guide our bankers in helping local people achieve their financial goals and dreams,” said Chief Banking Officer Edward G. Francis.

Williams is an alumnus of Gulfport High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Delta State University. He was inducted into the DSU Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and the Mississippi School of Banking.

“Keith is Hancock’s Mississippi voice and a strong, clear voice for opportunity across the market,” said Francis. “He has been integral in building the nationally recognized strength and stability that sets apart Hancock Bank as a Gulf South banking leader.”

Williams also has a long record of service to his community. He has served on the Gulfport Planning Commission for 11 years, is on the board of directors for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic and is active in the Mississippi Main Street Association.

