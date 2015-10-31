Southern Miss trounces UTEP to become bowl eligible - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss trounces UTEP to become bowl eligible

HATTIESBURG, MS (AP) -

Nick Mullens threw four touchdown passes to spark Southern Mississippi to a 34-13 win over Texas-El Paso Saturday afternoon.
    
Southern Miss (6-3, 4-1) played in all-black uniforms while UTEP (3-5, 1-3) got permission from Conference-USA to wear all-orange for the Halloween game and the weather turned scary with a lightning storm that caused the stadium to be cleared at the start of the fourth quarter in a weather delay.
    
Mullens sandwiched an 11-yard pass to Michael Thomas and a 9-yard strike to Jalen Richard around a Jay Mattox 38-yard field goal that put the Golden Eagles up 13-3 at intermission.
    
Mullens found DJ Thompson with two second-half touchdown passes and finished with 277 passing yards on 23 of 33 throwing.
    
Southern Miss finished with 246 yards rushing, led by Richard's 127 yards on 20 carries.
    
The Golden Eagles held the Miners to 298 yards of offense.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

