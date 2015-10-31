Our Lady Academy wins fourth consecutive HS volleyball state championship

Our Lady Academy defeated St. Andrew's in four sets Saturday morning to earn the school's fourth consecutive volleyball state championship and 10th overall.

The Crescents lost the first set 23-25 before sweeping the rest of the match 25-12, 25-17, 25-9 to earn the Class I title.

The Hancock Lady Hawks met DeSoto Central in the Class III state championship, but Hancock lost in three sets 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

