Coliseum kicks off ice skating season Nov. 6

Ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will open to the public on Nov. 6. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum will open its doors to the public on Nov. 6 for ice skating throughout the fall and holidays.

People of all ages are welcome to attend the 90-minute skating sessions, which will run through Jan. 10, 2016, and include additional sessions during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Ice skating at the Coliseum provides a unique activity for the Gulf Coast, offering the only public ice skating rink between Baton Rouge and Pensacola.

“Ice skating continues to be a fun, affordable activity for all ages,” said Kendra Simpson, the Coliseum’s event marketing manager. “This season, we are excited to offer additional sessions, special holiday events, and party packages.”

Admission tickets can be purchased in person at the Coliseum box office 30 minutes before each session.

For more information on tickets call the Coliseum’s box office at (228) 594-3707 or visit www.mscoastcoliseum.com.

For a schedule of all the coliseum's ice skating sessions for the 2015-2015 season, click here.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.