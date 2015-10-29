Police asking for help to find missing Gulfport man

Gulfport police are asking for your help to find a missing man. Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Adam Binder, 46, was last seen on Oct. 20 leaving the Days Inn on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m.

McDaniel said Binder was last seen by a female acquaintance.

Binder is described as a white male standing 6’ and weighing 193 pounds. Binder was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Binder’s whereabouts, please call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

