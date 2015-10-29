Biloxi infrastructure project still a mess - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi infrastructure project still a mess

Council leaders say they are fed up with the progression of the project. (Photo source: WLOX News) Council leaders say they are fed up with the progression of the project. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Much of East Biloxi remains a mix of gravel, asphalt and dust. Between delays in construction and potential funding issues, everyone's wondering what's going on with the Biloxi infrastructure project. 

In Tuesday's council meeting, Council President Felix Gines vowed not to approve any change order requests on the project until he got some answers.

"Our roads are actually worse than the country roads," Gines said.

Gines says he's fed up with the progression of the Biloxi infrastructure project. 

"I believe it's a lack of communication — We have the construction workers, we have the engineers, and in between we have the project managers, and I don't believe everyone is on the same page," Gines said.  

Project manager Tony Morrow claims the city owes his company $6 million in back payments dating back to July, but agrees there needs to be a meeting. 

"All parties need to come to the table and discuss this," Morrow noted. "Everything spider webs out and is connected. We have to tear up a larger area and then start building back up from that central location," Morrow said. 

And according to Morrow that's not the only reason the roads still look they way they do. 

"We had an engineering error where water mains that were already laid and installed and active had to be removed and replaced due to some storm drain designs that were erroneous," he said. 

Gines also points fingers at the engineers.

"I'm not voting for anything unless i know the engineering process is done correctly so the construction workers can get out there and get this done," Gines said. 

According to the city, it wasn't that the engineers miscalculated. Leaders say when crews dug into the ground, what they found was very different than the records that they had on file.

"The biggest issue is the water lines and the storm drains are not in the same place they were told, because they were prepared generations ago," said City of Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel.

Residents and business owners in the area say they want to be kept in the loop about the project. 

"The most frustrating thing is they aren't telling the people anything," said Robert Harris, who manages a barbershop in east Biloxi.

Moving forward, the mayor has decided to hold weekly meetings with the parties involved in the construction here on out so everyone will be on the same page. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly