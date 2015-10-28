Mississippi National Guard hosts fourth annual war games

Virtually every type of U.S. Military aircraft will be used during the training. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Residents in the area may be hearing more military planes in the air soon. The Mississippi National Guard is gearing up to host a major war games exercise.

The fourth annual Southern Strike includes around 2,000 members of the military from all branches of the service. Team members will practice "real world" scenarios that include air battles over the gulf, medical evacuation training and special operations exercises.

Pilots involved in the exercise will fly nearly 750 sorties during the exercises, many at night. One of the war game scenarios involves two sides battling for control of the Chandeleur Islands.

Virtually every type of U.S. military aircraft will be used during the two week training.

