CTA asks for more funding to expand services

CTA Director Kevin Coggin gave council members a list of service plans that would require another $50,000 to $100,000 from the city. (Photo source: WLOX)

Coast Transit Authority wants more buses rolling in Biloxi, restoring routes cut in the last two years. But in order to do so, CTA needs more money. After increasing CTA's budget by $65,000 this year, council members called a workshop to find out what CTA could do with even more money.

CTA Director Kevin Coggin gave council members a list of service plans that would require another $50,000 to $100,000 from the city.

"It depends on what type of service and how many days a week," Coggin said. "That's what we discussed at the workshop today, their ideas for new services."

Sarah Walker, Executive Director of Visions of Hope, attended the meeting so she could be more informed about the proposals and spread the word in her community.

"It's important that we have a voice bringing transportation back to the areas where its needed," Walker explained.

She said there's a need for more bus service in East Biloxi, as well as Woolmarket, but the workshop offered no concrete plans.

"If the city is going to provide additional dollars, then that should be for the entire city. No part of the city's areas should be left out," Walker said.

The next step is for CTA's director to bring more detailed numbers for the council to consider the options. Both sides will meet again in the next 60 days to try and reach a decision.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.