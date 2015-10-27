Woman accused of barricading husband in bedroom before setting fire to home

A Vancleave woman is accused of barricading her husband in a bedroom, setting fire to their home and then leaving the scene. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Pamela Ruth Salter, 55, is charged with aggravated domestic violence, and more charges could be coming.

Ezell said deputies responded to a reported fire at 12013 Ridgeland Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. That’s where deputies found Pamela’s husband, Michael Salter, outside of the home talking to neighbors.

According to Ezell, Michael told deputies Pamela barricaded him inside a bedroom before setting fire to the home. Pamela then reportedly left the residence.

Ezell said Michael was able to escape the room and extinguish the flames before first responders arrived.

Pamela was found hiding in the woods near the house almost two hours later. Investigators said they are still working to find out what led to the incident.

Pamela is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.

