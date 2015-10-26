Boats on Long Beach Harbor take hard hit

One of the boats damaged by Sunday night's storm. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Heavy winds picked up overnight, creating big problems for people who live on boats in Long Beach.

The storms caused rip rap to be pushed into the parking lot on Long Beach Harbor, but the harbor master and crews were quick to clean it up.

However, what's going to take longer is repairing the damage to some of the boats that were docked on the Harbor Sunday night.

"About 3:30 this morning, 3, when the winds really picked up, probably gusting to around 60, the water was pretty high up," said Victor Fernandez.

Fernandez and his wife live on their boat. They were docked at Long Beach Harbor Sunday night when the storm hit.

"Next thing I hear was my sails flogging. I came out and tried to wrestle the sails down and mitigate some of the damage," Fernandez said.

But the wind was too forceful for him to prevent damage.

"Broke the bowsprit, tore my four sail, some railings got broken, I guess I have to take all that apart before I assess any further damage," Fernandez said.

Fernandez says the most frustrating thing about storms like the one that hit Sunday night is that they tend to cause a lot of damage in a short period of time.

"It's like a half an hour of train wreck then the sun comes out, and its time to lick your wound," said Fernandez.

While Fernandez says it's all part of the boating lifestyle, not everyone is as experienced. Pamela Blanchard has only lived in her boat two months and Sunday night was her first major storm.

"I was scared, woke up disoriented. Piers were under water and the sounds of the sail just made it scary," Blanchard said.

According to Blanchard, the Long Beach Harbor community held her hand through the madness.

"I'm just very thankful, it could've been a lot worse. We have a good group here that will bend over backwards to help you," Blanchard added.

The harbor master says it's hard to predict the amount of damage storms cause, but they have a safety plan laid out and play it by ear.

