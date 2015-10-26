Drivers ticketed for driving wrong way after I-10 accident

On Monday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued tickets to drivers who got impatient while waiting in traffic.

According to officials, a Monday afternoon rear-end collision at the 54 mile marker on westbound Interstate 10 in Jackson County shut down the left lane for an hour as a wrecker was en route.



In addition to receiving complaints, troopers observed vehicles exiting I-10 at Highway 57 using the on ramp. Troopers issued citations to drivers for driving the wrong way.

Although officials were unable to say how many tickets were given, WLOX News crews observed at least half a dozen cars pulled over by MSHP.

"If they break the law, our jobs as troopers is to address it," Highway Patrol Spokesperson Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said. "When we go to an accident scene we are doing everything we can to get that highway open. Driving the wrong way is illegal and extremely dangerous. People who do that are putting themselves and everyone else is danger.

