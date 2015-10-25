Authorities respond to fatal accident on Saucier Lizana Rd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Authorities respond to fatal accident on Saucier Lizana Rd

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
No details about the driver have been released at this time. (Photo source: Dana L., via Facebook) No details about the driver have been released at this time. (Photo source: Dana L., via Facebook)
SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident at Saucier Lizana Road, near Old Highway 49.

According to Cpt. Phillip Marr with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, 72-year-old Mary Waltman was traveling north when she lost control of her 2001 Ford and hit a power pole.

After hitting the pole, deputies say Waltman slid off the road and struck a tree on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Waltman, of Saucier, was confirmed dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, but Marr says weather was a contributing factor.

