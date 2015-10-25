Authorities respond to fatal accident on Saucier Lizana Rd

No details about the driver have been released at this time. (Photo source: Dana L., via Facebook)

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is on the scene of a fatal vehicle accident at Saucier Lizana Road, near Old Highway 49.

According to Cpt. Phillip Marr with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, 72-year-old Mary Waltman was traveling north when she lost control of her 2001 Ford and hit a power pole.

After hitting the pole, deputies say Waltman slid off the road and struck a tree on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Waltman, of Saucier, was confirmed dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, but Marr says weather was a contributing factor.

