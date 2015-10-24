Accident with injuries shuts down one lane I-10 westbound in Jackson County

accident creating traffic on I-10 west in Jackson County

A two car accident accident on I-10 has shut down one lane of traffic in Jackson County.

Cpl. Benjamin Seibert with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened westbound near exit 61 in Gautier.

There are multiple injuries reported, but it is currently unknown how severe.

Troopers are on the scene.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.