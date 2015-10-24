Stalled train causing traffic delays in Biloxi

A train at the railroad tracks across Eisenhower and Switzer Roads in Biloxi is at a standstill, causing a delay in traffic.

According to CSX, the train ahead of the stopped train had an emergency, which resulted in the railroad having to re-route some of the train’s cars. This caused the train behind it to be delayed at the railroad intersection.

The train has been stopped on the tracks for the last hour, but officials said the intersection should be cleared for traffic within the next 25 minutes.

