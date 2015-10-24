Biloxi man assaulted, robbed while riding bicycle

Zawauntae Jagger Moore of Biloxi was arrested Friday in connection with an assault and robbery of a a bicyclist. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)

One man was arrested Friday and another is still at large after an assault was reported by a man in Biloxi.

According to the victim, he was riding his bicycle on Division Street when two men stopped him. After pulling him off of the bike, the victim said he was placed in a headlock by one of the men while the other stole his money from his pants pockets.

When he tried to fight back, one of the assailants reportedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, and the other threatened to shoot and stab him. After being robbed of his money, the victim says he was told to leave.

The unidentified victim was able to flag down a Biloxi patrol officer near Division and Croesus Streets.

After giving the police a description of both suspects, officers were able to locate and arrest Zawauntae Jagger Moore, 22 of Biloxi.

Moore was taken into custody by the Biloxi Police Department and charged with strong arm robbery. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issue a $100,000 bond for Moore, who was later transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division and Biloxi Patrol Division are working together to identify the second person involved in the robbery.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the Biloxi Police Department can be contacted at (228) 392-0641 or the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112.

