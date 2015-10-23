Man arrested following Biloxi police chase

Officers with the Biloxi Police Department were led on a chase Friday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

After recognizing his black Honda Civic, police attempted to pull over William Battaya around 3:30 p.m.

Battaya, who was known by officers to be wanted for multiple felony warrants, made an attempt to drive away. When he failed, police say Battaya fled on foot and hid in the area of Judge Sekul Avenue and Keesler Air Force Base.

The suspect was found a short time later on Bayly Drive, and taken into custody by Officer Brantley and his K-9 partner, Lex.

Battaya was transported to Merit Medical Center due to injuries he sustained during the police chase and subsequent arrest. After receiving medical care, he will be taken to Biloxi Police Department and booked for domestic assault, receiving stolen property, and two counts of felony malicious mischief. Police say he will then be transported to Harrison County Jail.

The total amount of Battaya’s bond is set at $100,907.

Anyone with information that may assist police with the investigation is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228- 392-0641, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved