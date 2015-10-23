Gulf Coast football will play back-to-back with Itawamba after East Mississippi's disqualification

This Saturday's football game in Perkinston was supposed to be the season finale for Itawamba Community College.

However, because of the recent incidents involving East Mississippi's football program, Itawamba (6-2, 4-2) will take over as the No. 2 seed from the MACJC North Division and face Mississippi Gulf Coast (6-2, 5-1) in the first round of the playoffs as well.

It's not exactly like a baseball doubleheader, but back-to-back games between two football games are very rare.

EMCC was disqualified from postseason play despite winning the North Division title. The Lions are also the two-time defending NJCAA champions, so there will be a new national champ come December.

Kickoff Sat., October 24, is set for 3:30 p.m., while the following weekend's game has a 2 p.m. start time.

