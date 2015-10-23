Gulf Coast football will play back-to-back with Itawamba after E - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast football will play back-to-back with Itawamba after East Mississippi's disqualification

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

This Saturday's football game in Perkinston was supposed to be the season finale for Itawamba Community College.

However, because of the recent incidents involving East Mississippi's football program, Itawamba (6-2, 4-2) will take over as the No. 2 seed from the MACJC North Division and face Mississippi Gulf Coast (6-2, 5-1) in the first round of the playoffs as well.

It's not exactly like a baseball doubleheader, but back-to-back games between two football games are very rare.

EMCC was disqualified from postseason play despite winning the North Division title. The Lions are also the two-time defending NJCAA champions, so there will be a new national champ come December.

Kickoff Sat., October 24, is set for 3:30 p.m., while the following weekend's game has a 2 p.m. start time.

