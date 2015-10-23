Two arrests made in St. Martin robbery

Michael Dale Dearman Jr. of Vancleave was arrested Wednesday in connection with a residential burglary in St. Martin. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Rico Dinh Hua of Biloxi was arrested Wednesday in connection with a residential burglary in St. Martin. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Two men were arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies this week in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on Sept. 8 on Tucker Road in St. Martin.

Rico Dinh Hua, 18, was arrested at his Biloxi home Wednesday without incident. Michael Dale Dearman, Jr. of Vancleave was arrested on Thursday in regards to the same incident.

According to authorities, several handguns and long guns were taken during the robbery, as well as jewelry and a rare coin and currency collection. The items have not been recovered, and more arrests are expected to be made.

Both men were charged with one count each of burglary of a dwelling. If convicted, they can each face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Leo Allen at (228) 769-3065.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.