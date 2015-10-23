Biloxi VA, VFW to host homecoming for recent vets

The family event is a homecoming for post 9/11 vets, and to let all vets know about available services. (Photo source: VFW 2434 website)

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System and Biloxi VFW want recent veterans to know about their services, and they're inviting vets to a celebration.

The organizations are hosting a homecoming for post - 9/11 veterans from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the VFW Post 2434 in Biloxi, located at 289 Veterans Blvd.

The goal: help returning veterans transition to civilian life.

"The VA will be here, and what we'll be doing is introducing them to some of the benefits for what they will be eligible for," said Cmdr. James Corley of VFW 2434.

The homecoming celebration is a family event and will include refreshments, games and live music.

