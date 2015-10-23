Gulfport hosts 2015 Navy Wives Club National Convention

Members of NWC pose for a photo during the convention (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Newly elected NWC National VP Joey Price sports one of the new t-shirts for the organization. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

The 2015 Navy Wives Club National Convention recently took place in Gulfport.

The ladies of the organization spent the majority of the week touring the Gulf Coast, electing new club officials and deciding the location of the 2016 convention.

The convention was hosted by the local club Honeybees #257 of Gulfport, who just recently rejoined the national organization.

According to the convention's organizers, the newly revamped Gulf Coast chapter worked hard to earn the bid for the 2015 convention.

"There's been no club in the Gulfport area or the Gulf Coast since 1989, and I moved back here with my husband in 2001 and retired here and it's something that I've always wanted to bring back," said Honeybees 257 President Darlene Carpenter. "And it took this year with Honeybees 257 to get us going back again on the Gulf Coast."

On top of providing support to the spouses of those enlisted in the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps, the organization also has 31 academic scholarships for students.

