OS aggravated assault suspect refuses public defender

The man wanted for the aggravated assault of an Ocean Springs woman is now in the custody of Ocean Springs police.

According to Capt. William Jackson with the Ocean Springs Police Department, Cameron May was picked up from the Okaloosa County Jail in Florida today. May has been in the custody of Okaloosa County since Sept. 21 when he was captured in Destin.

May is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting Barbi Jalanivich at the Dominion Apartments on Sept. 10.

May made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon where he refused his court appointed attorney. May told Judge Matthew Mestayer he didn't want the public defender and that he would be hiring his own attorney.

No bond has been set for May.

