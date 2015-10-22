Biloxi receives grant to study future development and growth effects

The city of Biloxi will receive more than $200,000 for a two year review on the effect of potential growth for the city, Keesler Air Force Base, and surrounding areas.

Senator Thad Cochran announced today that the city will receive $214,000 to analyze land use issues affecting Keesler. That money, along with $23,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority will be available for the study.

“This Joint Land Use Study is part of ongoing work by the city, state and Air Force to ensure beneficial growth for both Keesler and surrounding communities,” Cochran said.

The Department of Defense uses land use studies to ensure growth and development of host cities, complement the mission of a military base.

In July, the Biloxi City Council authorized the city to serve as the study's sponsor.

The Gulf Regional Planning Commission has been tasked to handle the study.

The study will also include the city of D'Iberville and other areas of Harrison County.

