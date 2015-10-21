Rescued whales making strides in recovery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rescued whales making strides in recovery

Dr. Dorian Houser was able to test one of the whales, but the other was not fit enough to go through the test. (Photo source: Moby Solangi) Dr. Dorian Houser was able to test one of the whales, but the other was not fit enough to go through the test. (Photo source: Moby Solangi)
An expert from the Navy’s Marine Mammal Foundation is now helping out by performing hearing tests on the whales. (Photo source: Moby Solangi) An expert from the Navy’s Marine Mammal Foundation is now helping out by performing hearing tests on the whales. (Photo source: Moby Solangi)
Rescued pigmy killer whale swims around controlled pool at IMMS. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Rescued pigmy killer whale swims around controlled pool at IMMS. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It's been six weeks since two mysterious sea creatures were rescued from a marsh in Waveland.

The condition of two male pigmy killer whales continues to improve, despite the fact that scientists know very little about them.

"They're definitely more stable now and eating on their own which is great, but not out of the woods yet," Kelly Pulis the supervisor of animal training at the Institute for Marine Mammals said. 

A fisherman found the whales in September near Three Oaks Bayou, more than 100 miles north of their natural habitat. 

Kelly Pulis is part of an IMMS team dedicated to nursing the whales back to health. 

"Lesions and bites from being trapped or maybe something else; a lot of them have healed up and their overall skin condition looks really good now. Not 100 percent, but they're definitely improving," Pulis said.

Not knowing much about the whales has left the scientists working to heal them with lots of questions.

"The challenges are what do they eat, their behavior, their psychological issues and their medical issues," said Moby Solangi, IMMS president. 

An additional challenge has been ensuring the animals can survive in the wild. Scientists believe this particular species habitat is in the deep waters where hearing is critical to their survival.

"We have been working with the scientists at the Navy and they have done some hearing tests. We've done it on one of them which lets us know that they can echo-locate and hear which is a good sign," Solangi said. "We'll work on the other one when its a little better."

Rehabilitating the pigmy killer whales isn't cheap — maintaining the state of the art facility where they are housed costs tens of thousands of dollars.

"Most of the money comes from federal  grants, state grants and private donations. We apply for all sorts of funding," Solangi said.

Scientists say they don't know when the whales will be ready to return to the wild.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Rescued whales making strides in recoveryMore>>

  • Rescued whales identified as pygmy killer whales; conditions improving

    Rescued whales identified as pygmy killer whales; conditions improving

    Thursday, September 3 2015 4:27 PM EDT2015-09-03 20:27:44 GMT
    Thursday, September 3 2015 6:26 PM EDT2015-09-03 22:26:48 GMT
    The health of two unusual whales found stranded in waters near Waveland this week is improving, but they are not what experts first thought. According to new information from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the creatures are pygmy killer whales, not melon-headed whales.More >>
    The health of two unusual whales found stranded in waters near Waveland this week is improving, but they are not what experts first thought. According to new information from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the creatures are pygmy killer whales, not melon-headed whales.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly