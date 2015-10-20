Shuckers to host the first MLB team to visit Gulf Coast in 80 years

It’s been 80 years since a Major League Baseball team has played on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but that’s going to change this spring when the Biloxi Shuckers host the Milwaukee Brewers at MGM Park.

The nine-inning exhibition game will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2016, at 1:10 p.m., with the gates opening at 11 a.m. so fans can watch batting practice and get autographs from their favorite players. Other pre-game activities are expected to be announced in the next few months, as well.

“Having our Major League affiliate come to play the Shuckers is a very special event for the entire community,” said Shuckers president Ken Young. “Fans will be able to get to see Major Leaguers up close and will have a chance to interact with them, as well. Starting our second season by playing the Brewers is a terrific way to continue the momentum from the 2015 campaign.”

“We appreciate all of the work that Ken Young, (General Manager) Buck Rogers and the entire Shuckers staff do to provide a first-class home for our Double A club,” said Brewers general manager David Stearns. “MGM Park is a state-of-the-art facility and 2015 was a terrific first season there with the team advancing to the Southern League Championship. We look forward to the Major League club visiting next year and to many more seasons of a great partnership between our organizations.”

However, only season ticket holders will be guaranteed tickets to this prestigious event and will receive information in the next several days with the opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Those without season tickets will be able to purchase their tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis in December. Pricing for the game will be as follows: Club Level for $45, Box Level for $40, and Reserved Level for $35. There will also be Berm/Standing Room tickets for $25, but those tickets will only be available after all other fixed seating has been sold.

The last time a Major League team visited the coast was in 1935 when the Washington Senators held their spring training at Biloxi Stadium, which is now the site of Keesler Air Force Base.

The 2016 regular season at MGM Park will open on April 7, 2016, when the Biloxi Shuckers play the Chattanooga Lookouts.

