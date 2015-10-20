Gautier railroad closure causes traffic concerns for Point Clear area

The railroad crossing at Dolphin Road in Gautier will be closed Oct. 20-23, 2016. (Photo source: WLOX)

Residents in south Gautier are running into more traffic than usual due to road closures on Dolphin Road at the railroad crossing.

The railroad tracks will be closed by CSX over the next three days, blocking the way for hundreds of residents who live in the Point Clear neighborhood south of the intersection.

Dolphin Street runs two miles south from Hwy. 90 to Graveline Road, providing access to numerous residential side streets.

According to the Gautier Police Department, there are two available detours. Drivers can take Ladner Road south to Graveline, then go west until Dolphin Street, or they can take Ladner Road to Guilotteville Road, which is located directly south of the railroad tracks off Ladner and connects to Bonita Road before reaching Dolphin Road. .

With two schools in the area -- College Park Elementary and Gautier Middle School -- drivers should expect delays and heavier traffic than usual.

Construction is expected to be finished on Friday. All other train crossings in the city will remain open.

