Visit Mississippi taps into new tourism market

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

There's a new push to expand the Coast's appeal to the international market.

"We have invited golf tour operators and media from Asia to join us on the Gulf Coast," said Janet Leach, program manager of golf and sports for Visit Mississippi.

According to Leach, the Asian market has the potential to bring a lot of profit to the Coast. 

"They are the fastest growing market for tourists in the world," Leach said.

They’ve partnered with the Beau Rivage to appeal to new visitors.

"It's all about driving tourism," said Mary Cracchiolo, of the Beau Rivage.

Thirteen representatives were on a 10 day tour of the region. They started in Memphis, TN, made pit stops in Tunica and on the Gulf Coast, and ended the tour in New Orleans, LA. So far, they’ve said they like what they see.

"The accommodations and golf courses are beautiful, gorgeous," said Lisa Okuma, of Golf Digest Japan.

Okuma is from Japan, and she said she didn’t know what to expect when she got to the Coast. 

“It’s not really common for Japanese people in the south part, they’re in the United States, but not really the south part," said Okuma.

She wasn't the only representative who said they felt that way

"We hope there are more Chinese who come to the states and not just for those parts we used to know, where the major tours are. We want them to discover different parts of the states, the southern parts," said Echo Ma, of Golf Digest China.

The group heads back home Friday to report on the trip.

