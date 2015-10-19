Gulfport police asking for help to find runaway teen

Gulfport police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Kristin Kayla Alford, 17, was last seen on Oct. 13, around 9 p.m. at a residence in the 13000 block of Mock Street.

McDaniel said Kristin is described as a white female standing 5’2” and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black tank top shirt.

If you have any information about Kristin’s whereabouts, please contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

