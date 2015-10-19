D'Iberville native named president of Mississippi Power

A shakeup is coming for the top leadership of Mississippi Power. Monday, the Mississippi Power Board of Directors named D’Iberville native Anthony Wilson as the company’s president.

Wilson started his career at Mississippi Power in 1984. In May, he returned to the company as executive vice president of operations after holding several leadership positions at Georgia Power.

“There is nothing more important than ensuring we meet our customers’ energy needs in a safe and reliable manner,” Wilson said. “That’s what Mississippi Power employees have done for nearly a century now, and I am honored to once again be a part of that proud legacy. I look forward to serving our customers and the community I call home for years to come.”

Mississippi Power Chairman and CEO Ed Holland said Wilson will take over CEO duties on Jan. 1.

“Having Anthony return home earlier this year has been a tremendous addition to Mississippi Power and has allowed me the needed time to focus on bringing Kemper online,” Holland said. “His expanded leadership role is the next step in our succession plan. This ensures a seamless transition as we continue to focus on our customers and our future, while embracing our important role in growing the economy of southeast Mississippi.”

Holland will remain chairman of the company, but he will also take over as President and CEO of Southern Company Holding and executive vice president of Southern Company Services on Jan. 1.

