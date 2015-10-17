Gautier celebrates 25th annual Mullet & Music Festival

The Gautier Mullet & Music Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend in downtown Gautier. (Photo Source: Gautier Mullet & Music Fest website)

The City of Gautier will celebrate its 25th annual Mullet and Music Fest beginning on Saturday.

The 2015 theme is "Celebrating 25 Years of Fun and Good Times."

The festival will have vendors set up selling locally made hand-crafted items, as well as seafood. A kids area will be available for children of all ages at no charge.

Additionally, the event will also feature a car show.

Admission is free, the festival will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

