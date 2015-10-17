Pascagoula-Gautier school district prepares for 'Harvest Hoedown'

The Pascagoula-Gautier school district's "Harvest Hoedown" will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center in Pascagoula, located at 1415 Skip Street.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while they enjoy festival games. Line dancing demonstrations will also be held.

Several science experiments, prepared by the district's science teachers, will be held in the STEM room including making slime. Students can also take a roller coaster virtual reality ride and play with hundreds of Legos in the Pre-K Launchpad room.

Each child will be sent home with a small pumpkin they can decorate as well as fresh apples.

For more information, call 228-938-6418.

