Gulfport church holds disaster relief donation drive

(Photo source: New Vision For The Nations)

A Gulfport church is coming together for a two-day collection drive in an effort to help flood victims in South Carolina.

New Vision For The Nations will host the drive from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at Home Depot, 15220 Creosote Road in Gulfport.

Items being accepted include water, food and clothing. Donations can be tracked through www.minvn.com.

For more information, contact Pastor Jorge at 228-224-2277 or Chaplain Felix at 228-348-2996.

