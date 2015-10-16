Law enforcement and EMT learning military-based treatments

The military-based program tailored for civilian use is one that officials say will save many lives. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel are learning how to do an emergency tracheotomy in a hot zone.



The training in Pascagoula is called Medical Care Under Fire, and is designed to bring tactical emergency medical treatment during an active shooting situation.

The military-based program tailored for civilian use is one that officials say will save many lives.



