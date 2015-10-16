Some East Biloxi roads almost ready for paving

Drivers who frequently travel through East Biloxi will soon see some relief from the torn up roads that have caused so many headaches over the past year.

Tony Morrow, project manager for Oscar Renda Contracting, said an initial coat of pavement should be applied to Bayview Avenue from Caillavet Street to past Boomtown Casino by Dec. 15.

All of Oak Street north of the railroad tracks should see pavement by mid-January. Creel said Division Street should be paved by the end of January, but trenches as deep as 18 to 23 feet will be cut alongside the road to install sewer lines.

Roads in the area have been under constant construction since a major infrastructure improvement project was launched last year.

The sweeping $355 million project covers the whole area from east of Interstate 110 to Point Cadet, north of the railroad tracks. City spokesman Vincent Creel said as many as 135 workers are replacing storm drains, sewer and water lines before restoring sidewalks and roads.

Creel and Morrow said construction crews have faced unique challenges while trying to tackle this massive project.

"The reason we can't go street-by-street is that we have to work away from those pump stations," Morrow said. "Your sewer lines and water mains coming from the water towers all appear, if you were to see an overhead photo, as a spider web. So, all of those interconnect. Each sewer manhole flows to the next sewer manhole, and basically that's why we have to continuously keep streets torn up as opposed to doing just one street at a time."

Creel said patchwork repairs over the past decade have made existing plans hard to follow. According to Creel, crews said "things existing in the ground didn't allow us to follow the plan that was laid out."

"It's been amazing, some of the things that we've encountered. Some are interesting, some are frustrating," said Morrow.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.