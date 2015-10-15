Boil water notice in effect for all Nicholson Water Association customers

A boil water notice that was issued more than a week ago in the Nicholson community of Pearl River County is still in effect. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice for all Nicholson Water Association customers, which totals about 2,683 people.

“The state-imposed boil water notice was originally issued on Oct. 7, because the presence of total coliform and E. coli. was detected,” said Karen Walters, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Public Water Supply at the state department of health. “The water system has been collecting samples daily, and while a good number of the samples have tested clear, there have not yet been two consecutive days of clear samples, which is the requirement for being released from a boil water notice.”

Officials recommend customers boil tap water for one minute before use. They also recommend not drinking tap water or using ice from tap water until the notice is lifted. Officials said bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

To learn more about this boil water notice, click here: http://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/23,16842,148.html

