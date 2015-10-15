Habitual offender sentenced to 9 years without parole

Durr will be required to serve the entire sentence without parole. (Photo source: Harrison & Stone County DA)

A habitual offender with five prior felony convictions was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

Nicholas Terrell Durr, 41, plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to stop a motor vehicle or felony fleeing from police.

On November 12, 2014, Durr fled as Gulfport police attempted to conduct a traffic stop to serve him with outstanding warrants. After driving at excessive speeds through a neighborhood and running several stop lights, Durr lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a car at 11th Street and Dixie Avenue.

Durr then fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended by police. While attempting to resisting arrest, a handgun fell from Durr's pocket.

“The defendant drove recklessly through a residential area in the middle of the day with no regard for pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Gulfport Police officers did an excellent job of pursuing and apprehending Mr. Durr while avoiding what could have become a very dangerous situation for others in the area,” said Christopher Carter, the Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted the case.

According to the district attorney, "Durr was previously convicted of sale of a controlled substance in 1992, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in 1997, possession of drugs in 2001 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in federal court in 2003."

Because Durr was prosecuted as a habitual offender, he will be required to serve the entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.