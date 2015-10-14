OS motorcycle officer thrown from bike during chase

An Ocean Springs Police Department motorcycle officer was thrown from his bike during a vehicle pursuit on Bechtel Boulevard on Wednesday morning. Capt. William Jackson said Officer Adam Carter suffered only minor injuries and has already returned to duty.

Jackson said the chase started around 8:30 a.m. after officers responded to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Bienville Boulevard and Ocean Springs Road. Witnesses told police the vehicle that left the scene was a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by a white female.

Jackson said Carter spotted the vehicle on Government Street just west of Hanley Road stopped in the lane of traffic. Carter pulled up next to the car and told the driver to pull over.

That’s when, according to Jackson, 31-year-old Sarah Ann Payne yelled “you ain’t Ocean Springs” at Carter and drove off. Carter followed Payne westbound on Government Street and then onto Bechtel Boulevard.

Jackson said Payne started driving in an erratic manner and began slamming on her brakes, trying to make Carter run into her car. On the third attempt, Carter swerved to the left to avoid the car. The bike’s crash bar hit the vehicle and sent Carter flying off his bike.

Jackson said Payne kept driving and then turned westbound onto Bienville Boulevard.

Officers eventually got Payne to stop on the Bienville Boulevard service road. Jackson said Payne then got out of the car and attempted to steal another vehicle. Jackson said further investigation revealed the Camry was also stolen out of Ocean Springs.

Two officers arrested Payne and took her to the Ocean Springs Jail for booking. Payne is charged with felony eluding, felony vehicle theft and felony attempted vehicle theft.

She is also charged with several misdemeanor traffic violations including driving under suspension DUI related, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Jackson said Payne will have to pay $3,500 for the traffic violations.

Payne is awaiting her bond hearing on the felony charges.

